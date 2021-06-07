Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.36

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 948284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 790,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 55,618 shares during the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

