Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 7th (ARES, ARGX, BIIB, CEVMY, CNNE, CS, CTS, CYD, DLHC, EZJ)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 7th:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $309.00 to $250.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) was upgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

