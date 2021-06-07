Ergo (ERG) Reaches Market Cap of $323.12 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $323.12 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.09 or 0.00028474 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,448.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.81 or 0.07596384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.40 or 0.01795264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.00487442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00175933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.16 or 0.00759308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00490622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00412290 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

