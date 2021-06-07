Ether Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $575,520.13 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $575,520.13 and approximately $52,927.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.82 or 0.07707223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00172584 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 224,734,608 coins and its circulating supply is 182,705,195 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.