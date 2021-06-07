Ethereum Gold (ETG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $524.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 39.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $524.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00075883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00027108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.01052964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,666.80 or 0.10248469 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053214 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

