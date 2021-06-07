Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Tops $0.0001

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 380.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $6.51 million and $3,257.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00073234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00026868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.17 or 0.00994330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.33 or 0.09859559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00051483 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.