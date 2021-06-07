Etherparty (FUEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $92,683.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $868,034.72 and approximately $92,683.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.62 or 0.00992941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.11 or 0.09878622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

