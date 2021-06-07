Ethverse Price Reaches $0.0537 on Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $497,366.85 and $76,110.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00123000 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002164 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.00896208 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 38,346,568 coins and its circulating supply is 9,256,394 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

