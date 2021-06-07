Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.08.

Etsy stock opened at $164.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Etsy has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,962,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 449,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

