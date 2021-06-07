EUNO Hits Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $6,529.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.98 or 0.01057429 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 154.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,223,442,764 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

