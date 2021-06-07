Evercore Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.64.
Shares of TSE SU traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$30.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,916,201. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,706.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.07.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Read More: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.