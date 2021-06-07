Evercore Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.64.

Shares of TSE SU traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$30.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,916,201. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,706.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.07.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.5906414 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

