Everipedia Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.26 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $148.39 million and $13.26 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00272983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.01147095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003338 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,967.17 or 0.99901131 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,604,201 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,634,158 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

