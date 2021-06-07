Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Sells $985,920.00 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.11. The stock had a trading volume of 876,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.