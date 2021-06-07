Exeedme One Day Volume Reaches $527,601.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $16.12 million and approximately $527,601.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00065011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00277072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00242994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $383.80 or 0.01137405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,689.20 or 0.99839584 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

