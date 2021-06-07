Exosis (EXO) Market Capitalization Tops $14,719.03

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. Exosis has a market cap of $14,719.03 and approximately $2.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,775.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.51 or 0.07556057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.48 or 0.01758881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.62 or 0.00474806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00168061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.32 or 0.00736288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00475458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00396668 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

