Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,361 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Extended Stay America worth $18,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $20.25 on Monday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

