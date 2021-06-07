Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 124,691 shares.The stock last traded at $54.60 and had previously closed at $53.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 341,607 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $863,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $4,072,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

