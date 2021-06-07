Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 12-Month High at $334.95

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $334.95 and last traded at $334.84, with a volume of 419349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $330.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

The firm has a market cap of $953.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,888,753 shares of company stock worth $578,700,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

