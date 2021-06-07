Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.68

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.68 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.68 ($0.07), with a volume of 425194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The stock has a market cap of £55.77 million and a PE ratio of -57.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.52.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.