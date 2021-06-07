FantasyGold (FGC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $45,882.26 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00229444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.01126407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.53 or 0.99588694 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

