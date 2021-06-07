Fantom One Day Volume Tops $70.57 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $756.67 million and $70.57 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00073469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00985770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.89 or 0.09841545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00051037 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.