Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up to $72.79

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.79, but opened at $75.50. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $74.54, with a volume of 8,491 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $970,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 146.9% in the first quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.