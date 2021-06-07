Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.53

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.53 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 172465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.