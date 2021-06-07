Fei Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.37 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $37.37 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00068486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00284901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00254279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.01190969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,911.08 or 1.00232197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.56 or 0.01098476 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

