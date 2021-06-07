Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,425 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of AGCO worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $136.22 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

