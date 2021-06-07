Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 3,685 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 298.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,205.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $702.02 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,165.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

