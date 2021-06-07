Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 794.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,641 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

EDU opened at $9.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.