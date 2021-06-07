Fiera Capital Corp Buys 1,041 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of Repligen worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repligen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,214,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $76,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total transaction of $1,732,838.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,064,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,809 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $177.79 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.71.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

