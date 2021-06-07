Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 411,007 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 411,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.87 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

