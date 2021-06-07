Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,741,900 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

