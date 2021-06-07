Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471,824 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.25% of Envestnet worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 12.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 355,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 38,191 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 24.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENV opened at $79.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.53 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

