Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471,824 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.25% of Envestnet worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 12.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 355,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 38,191 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 24.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:ENV opened at $79.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.53 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
Envestnet Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
