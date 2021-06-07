Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,036 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.71% of Tucows worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tucows during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Tucows during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tucows by 137.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.74 million, a P/E ratio of 170.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tucows in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

