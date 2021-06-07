Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,550 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 546,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

