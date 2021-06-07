Fiera Capital Corp Invests $6.10 Million in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,264 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.26% of InMode at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

InMode stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

