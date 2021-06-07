Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 914,700 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBD. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE BBD opened at $5.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.