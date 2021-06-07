Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 928,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.36% of Enerplus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 25.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

