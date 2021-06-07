Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 19,070 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after buying an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after buying an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $240,289,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $119.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,452 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.