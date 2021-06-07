Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 2,052 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.05% of Trex worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Trex by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of Trex stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.57.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.