Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 96,968 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,968 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.50% of Repay worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Repay in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Repay by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

RPAY stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

RPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

