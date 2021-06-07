Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,109 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after buying an additional 361,827 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at $7,864,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 72,486 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSAC stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

BSAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

