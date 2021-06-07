Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.17% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $72.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $77.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

