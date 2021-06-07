Fiera Capital Corp Sells 19,036 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,036 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.71% of Tucows worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows during the first quarter worth $203,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Tucows during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Tucows during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tucows by 137.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $80.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.74 million, a P/E ratio of 170.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tucows in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

