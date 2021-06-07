Fiera Capital Corp Sells 27,766 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,766 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

