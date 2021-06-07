Fiera Capital Corp Sells 30,381 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,381 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 139,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $330.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.50. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,888,753 shares of company stock worth $578,700,197. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

