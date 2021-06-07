Fiera Capital Corp Sells 418,867 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 418,867 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Weibo worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of WB stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

