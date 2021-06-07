Fiera Capital Corp Sells 6,344 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $235.12 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

