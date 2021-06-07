Fiera Capital Corp Sells 7,518 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Omnicell worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $139.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

