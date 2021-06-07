Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Shares Up 0.2%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.04. 27,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 63,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile (NYSE:FACA)

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

