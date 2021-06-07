Filecoin (FIL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.01 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $87.35 or 0.00255054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00278948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.01165537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,160.93 or 0.99744163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.01078824 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 77,482,861 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

