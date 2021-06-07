Financial Contrast: Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) & Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Global Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Landmark Infrastructure Partners 58.44% 9.95% 2.56%

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Global Infrastructure $69.76 million 13.04 -$175.91 million N/A N/A Landmark Infrastructure Partners $58.84 million 5.65 $29.09 million $0.34 38.35

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Radius Global Infrastructure and Landmark Infrastructure Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Global Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Landmark Infrastructure Partners 0 2 0 1 2.67

Radius Global Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.37%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.47%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Radius Global Infrastructure is more favorable than Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Summary

Radius Global Infrastructure beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries. Its real property interests primarily include long-term and perpetual easements, tenant lease assignments, fee simple properties, and infrastructure assets. The company also owns various interests in receivables associated with related assets. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California.

